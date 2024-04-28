Journalist Debu’s father passes away

Obituary

BSS
28 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:46 pm

Related News

Journalist Debu’s father passes away

BSS
28 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:46 pm
Journalist Debu’s father passes away

Ekushey Padak winner educationist and Awami League Advisory Council member Dr Pranab Kumar Barua, father of journalist Debashish Barua Debu, died of old age complications at his city residence this morning.

He was 90, family, sources said.

Dr Pranab Kumar Barua left behind three sons, two daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grand children, a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His first funeral will be held at Katalganj Navpandit Vihar in the city. The last rites of the deceased will be held tomorrow (Monday) at Aburkhil village under Raujan upazila of the district.

Pranab Kumar Barua was born on 23 August 1934 in Aburkhil village of the district. 

He holds an MA in Bengali Literature and Pali. Later he obtained his PhD degree from Calcutta University. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2019 for his special contribution to education. He had been serving as a member of the advisory council in the present committee of Bangladesh Awami League.

This educationist has more than 35 years of teaching career. He has also taught as a part-time professor in the Pali Department of Dhaka University. He also served as principal of Sir Ashutosh College, Rangunia College, Agrasar Girls' College and Kundeswari College.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Press Club president Sala Uddin Mohammad Reza, its general secretary Dev Dulal Bhomik, president of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) Tapan Chakaraborti expressed deep grief and sorrow over his death.
 

Ekushey Padak / journalist / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

5h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

12h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

13h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

3h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

4h | Videos