Journalist Debu’s father passes away

Ekushey Padak winner educationist and Awami League Advisory Council member Dr Pranab Kumar Barua, father of journalist Debashish Barua Debu, died of old age complications at his city residence this morning.

He was 90, family, sources said.

Dr Pranab Kumar Barua left behind three sons, two daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grand children, a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

His first funeral will be held at Katalganj Navpandit Vihar in the city. The last rites of the deceased will be held tomorrow (Monday) at Aburkhil village under Raujan upazila of the district.

Pranab Kumar Barua was born on 23 August 1934 in Aburkhil village of the district.

He holds an MA in Bengali Literature and Pali. Later he obtained his PhD degree from Calcutta University. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2019 for his special contribution to education. He had been serving as a member of the advisory council in the present committee of Bangladesh Awami League.

This educationist has more than 35 years of teaching career. He has also taught as a part-time professor in the Pali Department of Dhaka University. He also served as principal of Sir Ashutosh College, Rangunia College, Agrasar Girls' College and Kundeswari College.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Press Club president Sala Uddin Mohammad Reza, its general secretary Dev Dulal Bhomik, president of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) Tapan Chakaraborti expressed deep grief and sorrow over his death.

