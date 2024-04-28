FBCCI keen to strengthen ties with France in trade, skill development

Economy

TBS Report 
28 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

FBCCI keen to strengthen ties with France in trade, skill development

TBS Report 
28 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 09:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has expressed willingness to strengthen bilateral trade relations with France. 

The apex trade body of the country also sought support from France in skill development and technology advancement. 

FBCCI is also eager to collaborate with its French counterpart, MEDEF, in establishing a Joint Business Council, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly made this call during a call on meeting with a delegation from the Embassy of France in Dhaka on April 28, 2024 at the FBCCI Icon in Motijheel, Dhaka. 

The delegation was led by the Head of Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Dhaka Julien Deur.

In his address, Amin Helaly emphasised the desire to strengthen cooperation with French counterparts to facilitate increased trade through diversified export goods and skill development.

"Both Bangladesh and France share a long-standing friendship. France stands as the fifth largest export destination of Bangladesh, showing a rising trend, with major export products including ready-made garments, knitwear, leather, and leather goods," Amin Helaly added.

Highlighting Bangladesh's ongoing development projects, he mentioned the establishment of two deep seaports at Matarbari and Payra, 101 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism parks, the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, LNG terminal, and the expansion of the railway network across the country. 

He invited French investors to explore the vast potential of the Bangladeshi market.

Julien Deur, head of the Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Dhaka, praised Bangladesh's economic progress in recent years. 

He emphasised the significant scope for mutual benefit through bilateral trade and the importance of Business to Business (B2B) meetings in this regard.

Former FBCCI Director Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan (Tito), FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, Economic Attaché of the Embassy of France in Dhaka Yann Riegel, and others were present during the call.
 

Top News

FBCCI / France / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

6h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

13h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

14h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

3h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

5h | Videos