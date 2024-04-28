FBCCI keen to strengthen ties with France in trade, skill development

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has expressed willingness to strengthen bilateral trade relations with France.

The apex trade body of the country also sought support from France in skill development and technology advancement.

FBCCI is also eager to collaborate with its French counterpart, MEDEF, in establishing a Joint Business Council, reads a press release.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly made this call during a call on meeting with a delegation from the Embassy of France in Dhaka on April 28, 2024 at the FBCCI Icon in Motijheel, Dhaka.

The delegation was led by the Head of Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Dhaka Julien Deur.

In his address, Amin Helaly emphasised the desire to strengthen cooperation with French counterparts to facilitate increased trade through diversified export goods and skill development.

"Both Bangladesh and France share a long-standing friendship. France stands as the fifth largest export destination of Bangladesh, showing a rising trend, with major export products including ready-made garments, knitwear, leather, and leather goods," Amin Helaly added.

Highlighting Bangladesh's ongoing development projects, he mentioned the establishment of two deep seaports at Matarbari and Payra, 101 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism parks, the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, LNG terminal, and the expansion of the railway network across the country.

He invited French investors to explore the vast potential of the Bangladeshi market.

Julien Deur, head of the Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Dhaka, praised Bangladesh's economic progress in recent years.

He emphasised the significant scope for mutual benefit through bilateral trade and the importance of Business to Business (B2B) meetings in this regard.

Former FBCCI Director Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan (Tito), FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, Economic Attaché of the Embassy of France in Dhaka Yann Riegel, and others were present during the call.

