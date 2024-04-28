Conjoined twins Rabeya, Rokeya remain healthy five years after separation surgery: CMH

Health

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:07 pm

Their critical surgery took place in CMH in Dhaka on 2 August 2019. The surgery made history when the babies were successfully detached from each other through the operation.

Conjoined twins Rabeya, Rokeya after complete recovery. Photo: Press Release.
Conjoined twins Rabeya, Rokeya after complete recovery. Photo: Press Release.

Rabeya and Rokeya, a pair of one-year-old twin girls, who were born conjoined at the head, remain healthy five years after they were separated in a rare operation in the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, according to hospital officials.

A group of Hungarian doctors visited the CMH on 24 April for a follow-up checkup (Phase-4 Cranioplasties, Secondary Plastic Surgery & Rehabilitation) of the twins, CMH officials said in a press briefing today (28 April).

Following their visit, the Hungarian doctors and Health Minister Samanta Lal expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment of the twins. 

Their critical surgery took place in CMH in Dhaka on 2 August 2019. The surgery made history when the babies were successfully detached from each other through the operation.

The twins were born on 16 July 2016, to primary school teachers Taslima Khatun and Rafiqul Islam in Pabna. 

The sisters were taken to Dhaka's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment five days after their birth. At that time, physicians could not conduct the operation due to different complexities.

Conjoined twins Rabeya, Rokeya return home after making full recovery

Later, the duo spent over seven months in Hungary as part of preparations for the operation. They then returned to Dhaka accompanied by a team of about 30 doctors, who participated in the operation.

Over 100 Bangladeshi doctors from different institutes accompanied by Hungarian specialists were involved in the procedure.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took responsibility for the twins' treatment on 24 October 2018. She visited the CMH after the operation to see the two sisters.

The final separation was done after at least 44 different surgeries.
On 14 March, Rabeya and Rokeya made a full recovery and returned to their home.
There have been 17 such surgeries on twins with heads fused together in the world. Only five sets of twins have survived.
 

