Stocks gained in the first hour trading session

Indices of both stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend in the first hour trading session on Sunday.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, rose by 0.36% to 6,330 points till 11:00 am today.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk520 crore during the corresponding period.

In the first hour, 203 companies' share price advanced, while 147 declined and 21 remained unchanged at the DSE.

SS Steel grabbed the top position in turnover chart with trade worth Tk24 crore, which was followed by Saif Power and Fuwang Ceramic.

Padma Life Insurance's share secured the top position in the gainer list, while Tamijuddin Textile was the worst share on today's first hour trading session.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange gained 69 points to reach 18,387 at 11:00 am.