Stocks gained in the first hour trading session

Stocks

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 11:49 am

Related News

Stocks gained in the first hour trading session

SS Steel grabbed the top position in turnover chart with trade worth Tk24 crore, which was followed by Saif Power and Fuwang Ceramic.

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 11:49 am
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Indices of both stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend in the first hour trading session on Sunday.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, rose by 0.36% to 6,330 points till 11:00 am today.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk520 crore during the corresponding period.

In the first hour, 203 companies' share price advanced, while 147 declined and 21 remained unchanged at the DSE.

SS Steel grabbed the top position in turnover chart with trade worth Tk24 crore, which was followed by Saif Power and Fuwang Ceramic.

Padma Life Insurance's share secured the top position in the gainer list, while Tamijuddin Textile was the worst share on today's first hour trading session.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange gained 69 points to reach 18,387 at 11:00 am.

 

Top News

Share / gain / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners