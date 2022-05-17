Stocks falling, DSEX drops 1.4%

The market support announcements by the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund appeared to be smaller than the persistent selling pressure in the stock market.

Following Monday's 2% fall , DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped 1.4% at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Blue chip index DS30 fell by 1.12% and over 90% scrips were declined.

According to stockbrokers, the confidence of investors has been shaky since 10 May when the DSEX started to move downward.

Equity analysts are also much more conservative nowadays because of the negative global macroeconomic outlook, and uncertain and worsening local outlook amid deteriorating exchange rate, inflation pressure, inflation rate hike risk, along with the existing threat to corporate profitability.