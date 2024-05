The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted on Wednesday (8 May), while the turnover dropped by 22%.

On the day, the DSEX lost 34 points to close at 5,690.

Among the traded stocks, 94 advanced, 253 declined and 50 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE stood at Tk869 crore, which was Tk1,108 crore.

Fareast Knitting topped on the turnover list, while it also grabbed the top position in the gainer chart.