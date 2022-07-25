Regulator's interference helps index back to 6,000 marks

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

Regulator's interference helps index back to 6,000 marks

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 04:13 pm
Regulator&#039;s interference helps index back to 6,000 marks

When the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slipped down to below the psychological threshold of 6,000 marks in the early session on Monday, the securities regulator asked the institutional investors to pour money to recover it.

"After one hour of the trading session, the institutional investors, who were in a defensive mood, began to invest in order to recover the index as per the securities regulator's direction," said a top official of a brokerage firm.

In the first hour of trading on Monday, the major index DSEX on the premier bourse went down 1.06% or 64 points to close at 5,987 – a figure lowest since 7 June 2021.

At the end of the session, the index surged 30 points to close at 6,082, creating an upward trend after nine days of sharp fall.

During the session, the share price of 196 companies advanced, while 131 declined.

A senior officer of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said, on condition of anonymity, some brokerage firms were discouraging investors to invest further in the capital market in the absence of economic stability.

"The institutional investors are also inactive in pouring their idle money to the market. But the commission thinks that there was no reason for the recent downward trend of stock markets as the country's economy has not fallen hard," the officer said.

He added that the commission is always trying to activate all eligible investors to keep up the vibrant capital market.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) / Macroeconomic stability

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

4h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

4h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

5h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

17m | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

5h | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case