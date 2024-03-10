Technical glitch in DSE website, wrong information displayed regarding index

10 March, 2024
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 11:21 am

Screenshot of the DSE website
Screenshot of the DSE website

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website has again faced a major error. The website shows various wrong information regarding the index.

The DSE said on the website that there was a technical glitch in operation, so investors are requested to ignore today's indices and not panic.

Indicator text or graph is not being updated on the website. So the actual condition of the market cannot be known from the website now.

Instead, the index is giving misleading information about the market.

This confusion appeared on the website at the beginning of the first working day of the week today (10 March).

Trading started at the stock exchange at 10am and since then the website has been showing false information.

According to information provided on the website at 10:10am, the DSE Broad-based Index DSEX was down 6,123 points or 99.99% from the previous day and stood at 39.39 points. So far, 226 companies' shares have been traded in the market, of which the share prices of 159 companies have increased, which is 70.32% of the companies participating in the transaction.

At the same time, the position of Shariah index DSES is shown at 0.04 points, which is 1,335 points or 99.99% less than the previous day.

On the other hand, in terms of market capitalisation, the DS30 index of the largest 30 companies is shown at 2,096 points, which is 2.23 points or 0.06% higher than the previous day.

By 10:30am, all the data of the three indices were shown as zero on the website.

Meanwhile, there was no information on the graph of the indices till 10:30am.

