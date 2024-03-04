British American Tobacco loses Tk2,100cr market cap after floor price lift

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 03:32 pm

BAT Bangladesh's share price today witnessed a 7.5% decline, closing at Tk479.8, down from Tk518.7 in the previous session

Following the removal of the floor price restriction on British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, the second-largest stock, experienced a market capitalisation decline of Tk2,100 crore to stand at Tk25,909 crore on the first trading day at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

BAT Bangladesh's share price today (4 February) witnessed a 7.5% decline, closing at Tk479.8, down from Tk518.7 in the previous session.

Additionally, Grameenphone (GP), the largest stock at the Dhaka bourse, experienced a decline for two consecutive sessions following the removal of the floor price. 

Over these two sessions, its market capitalisation decreased by Tk3,970 crore, settling at Tk34,729 crore.

GP witnessed a decline of over 1.69%, closing at Tk257.20 today.

The downturn in BAT Bangladesh and Grameenphone stocks had a notable impact, leading to a 39-point decline in the key index DSEX, which settled at 6,175.

The turnover of the DSE dropped 19% to stand at Tk793 crore.

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bat Bangladesh / Grameenphone

