Dhaka bourse breaks 5-day losing streak

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:17 pm

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The five-day losing streak at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was broken on Monday (22 April) after the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) verbally ordered market intermediaries to become active on the buy side.

DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, rose 21 points to reach 5,674 on the day.

In the last five days, the DSEX had lost over 200 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE also jumped 20% to Tk574 crore against the previous session.

Among the traded issues, 224 advanced, 112 declined, and 60 remained unchanged.

According to market insiders, the BSEC instructed intermediaries to inject funds to halt the freefall. The securities regulator also summoned them for an afternoon meeting to outline their responsibilities in supporting the market.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock Market / Bangladesh

