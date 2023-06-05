Lub-rref Bangladesh leads DSE turnover chart

Engine oil producer Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Limited has led the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover chart as the company's net profit increased in revised financial statements of the first three quarters of FY2023.

On Monday, its share trading value was Tk54.95 crore, where the share price rose by 9.97% to reach Tk38.60 at the DSE.

On Sunday, the company disclosed its revised profit statement on the DSE website, where it said the earnings per share would be Tk1.51 instead of Tk1.42 in the July-March period of FY2023.

As a result, its earnings per share increased by 4% year-on-year during the period.

Earlier on 31 May, it was said the earnings per share fell by 3% in the first three quarters of FY2023.