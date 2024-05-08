DSE seeks Nasdaq Stockholm's cooperation with strategic development plans

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 01:24 am

DSE has been using Nasdaq OMX's X-Treme iNet matching engine and Sweden-based company Trapets AB's InstantWatch market surveillance software since 2014 to modernise its trading platform.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's premier bourse, has sought cooperation from Sweden-based stock exchange Nasdaq Stockholm AB with strategic and dynamic development plans.

In a meeting with Nasdaq Stockholm President Adam Kostyal on Tuesday (7 May), DSE Chairman Prof Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu also sought to establish a successful and long bilateral relationship with the Nordic stock exchange, according to a DSE press statement.

During their meeting, Hafiz briefed Adam about different aspects of Bangladesh's capital market. 

DSE has been using Nasdaq OMX's X-Treme iNet matching engine and Sweden-based company Trapets AB's InstantWatch market surveillance software since 2014 to modernise its trading platform, he said.

The DSE chairman also discussed issues such as knowledge sharing and collaboration on product and technology development, market monitoring and surveillance, expansion of financial literacy programmes and foreign investment.

Besides, he expressed optimism that the capital market of Bangladesh will prosper with the cooperation of Nasdaq Stockholm in managing the capital market.

They also discussed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation between DSE and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

The DSE chairman also invited Adam Kostyal to visit the DSE at his convenience. The Nasdaq Stockholm president responded positively to the invitation. 

Prof Hafiz also held a meeting with European Union President for European Markets Roland Chai and Adam Kostyal.

In the meeting, Prof Hafiz said the capital market of Bangladesh is an emerging one.

He discussed possible cooperation between the Dhaka Stock Exchange and European stock exchanges for the development of the capital market of Bangladesh.

Adam Kostyal briefed Hafiz and Roland Chai about the role of the board of directors of Nasdaq Stockholm AB, the stock exchange's products, listing and de-listing processes, market management process and exchange governance.

Stock / Bangladesh / DSE / Nasdaq

