Junk stocks top DSE weekly gainer chart

Stocks

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Junk stocks top DSE weekly gainer chart

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:49 am
Junk stocks top DSE weekly gainer chart

Investors are turning to junk shares instead of fundamentals in hopes of higher returns from lower investments.

As a result, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) top gainer chart was dominated by junk stocks.

In the last week, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag shares, which failed to pay a dividend of at least 5% for the last five years, jumped over 30% throughout the last week without any valid reason.

The company also leads the DSE weekly top ten gainers chart, where other junk stocks are Olympic Accessories, Central Pharma, BD Thai Aluminum, Midas Finance, and Prime Islami Life Insurance.

But these companies are not able to pay dividends regularly due to losses over the last five years.

EBL Securities said in its weekly market review that investors' movement towards gaining territory was led by particular small-cap and junk stocks as they sought to take positions in the quick rallies in anticipation of quick gains.

Market insiders said, at this time, there is no chance of a massive correction in the stock market due to the imposition of a floor price, and daily traders seeking short-term success primarily focus on junk shares. Traders, in general, do not have long-term plans or a lot of capital, so they do not look to buy any fundamentally strong shares.

In the last week, the DSE key index DSEX rose 39 points to reach 6,319, and the Chittagong Stock Exchange all-share price index CASPI gained 0.52% to 18,657.

The daily average turnover of the DSE fell by 24% to Tk591 crore in the last week, where the insurance sector leads the turnover chart.

The review said that insurance sector stocks returning to positive territory after a sharp correction in the previous week have also contributed to the market ending on a positive note since the market turnover is still dominated by insurance sectors. 

Top News

junk stocks / DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh / Stock Market / Share market news

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

2h | Panorama
Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

22h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

22h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

16h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

15h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

16h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home