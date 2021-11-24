IPO shooting stars in capital market frustrate investors

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

IPO shooting stars in capital market frustrate investors

Experts urged the regulators to enhance supervision of IPO fund utilisation by the listed companies

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 10:28 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

At least 10 companies have entered the capital market showing high hopes in the last couple of years but they deviated from their commitments after raising funds and deprived the investors, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

These firms showed an ambition for rapid growth and urgency of investment before listing. They also presented their products' potentiality and future demand in an inflated fashion.  Some companies also overstated their financial statements tactfully, alleged the investors. 

General investors usually make decisions to invest in a new firm after analysing its prospectus, but they suffer and feel cheated when the firms forget their commitments after raising the fund through initial public offering (IPO).

For example, Aman Cotton Fibrous Ltd collected Tk80 crore from the share market to buy new machinery and repay its loans in August 2018. So far, the company has only repaid its loans but it has neither set up any new machinery nor expanded its business. The fund has generated Tk15 crore as interest till September 2021.

In another similar instance, Regent Textile Ltd collected Tk125 crore from the capital market in 2015 to renovate its factory and start a new readymade garment project. But after five years, the company decided to acquire a 99% stake in its group sister concern Legacy Fashion Limited with the money they collected through IPO. 

Alif Manufacturing Company raised Tk109.40 crore by issuing the rights share in 2018, but the company has not been able to utilise the fund till now.

Golden Harvest Agro Industries also raised Tk89.93 crore by issuing the rights share in 2019, but the company has not used the fund so far.

Entrepreneurs said most of the companies could not work properly amid the pandemic as it was not possible to import machinery during the period.

Even after the situation started to return to normal, it was tough to get containers for importing machinery, they said.

Besides, currently getting delivery of the imported machines needs more than six months after opening a letter of credit (LC) due to the crisis of containers, they added.

Professor Abu Ahmed, a capital market analyst, said, "Some entrepreneurs do this as they have ill motives. The regulator should tighten conditions and supervise the IPO fund utilisation to minimise this malpractice gradually."

"Regarding the matter, the regulator can follow the practice in neighboring countries," he added.

Dr Mizanur Rahman, commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, said, "The commission has been reviewing some companies who are delaying to use the IPO funds within the stipulated time. We are trying to find out the reasons behind it."

"Besides, the commission held discussions with the companies and forced them to use funds continuously," he added.    

Top News

IPO / IPO fund utilisation / stocks / Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A large portion of our population can’t afford to pay rising healthcare costs and as a result they are choosing not to seek healthcare services. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

We planned to halve out-of-pocket expenditure in healthcare and then went the other way

10h | Panorama
Shanjidul Alam started work in the technology field from the young age of 18. Photo: Courtesy

Meet EcoVation: They make lamps from plastic water bottles and much more

14h | Panorama
Mural of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. &quot;African Amalgamation of Ubiquity,&quot; by Curtis Lewis, on the side wall of Operation Get Down, a drug rehabilitation center, 9980 Gratiot  Avenue, Detroit, 2008. Photo: Bloomberg.

Sometimes even conspiracy theorists have a point

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

How perpetual bond can turn into a trap for investors 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

3h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

3h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’