'Nagorikota' civic fund launched to strengthen civil society, SDGs with global support

Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Switzerland. Photo: Collected
Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Switzerland. Photo: Collected

A 12-year civic engagement fund (CEF) titled "Nagorikota" was launched today (2 May) at a city hotel to mobilise diverse citizens at all levels.

It is funded by USAID, Global Affairs Canada, and Switzerland.

The budget for phase one of the fund, which lasts four years, is Tk200 crore (17.49 Swiss Francs). It targets the disbursement of 32 grants.

According to the Embassy of Switzerland on Bangladesh's website, the CEF is a collaborative effort among multiple donors, civil society, and the Bangladesh government.

One of the major outcomes of the CEF fund is to increase the capabilities of civil society organisations (CSOs).

The other outcomes are increased interactions and dialogue between CSOs, individuals, and government representatives towards more responsive and inclusive policies.

The implementation of SDG 5 (gender equality) and 16 (stronger institutions) would also be prioritised under the fund.

At the launching event, US Ambassador Peter Haas highlighted the important role of civil society in strengthening democracy, upholding human rights, and upholding the rule of law.

The High Commissioner for Canada in Dhaka, Lilly Nicholls, and the Ambassador of Switzerland, Reto Renggli, spoke during the fund's launching event.

Among others, government officials and CSO representatives also spoke.

