IPDC Finance declares 10% dividends

Stocks

TBS Report 
30 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:00 pm

Related News

IPDC Finance declares 10% dividends

Final approval will come at AGM scheduled on 16 May

TBS Report 
30 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
IPDC Finance declares 10% dividends

IPDC Finance Limited has declared a 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for its shareholders for the year that ended on 31 December 2023. 

The non-bank financial institution (NBFI) paid 10% cash the previous year.

The dividend payout was recommended at the company's recently held board of directors meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The stock dividend has been declared so that the retained amount can be utilised to support smooth operational cash requirement as well as portfolio growth, said the company in its earnings note.

Also, the company has declared a stock dividend out of its accumulated profit or retained earnings.

Stock dividend has been recommended to strengthen the capital base of the company for supporting future business growth as well as higher loans portfolio growth aspirations in 2024, said the company.

However, final approval of the recommended amount will come during a virtual annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 16 May. The record date for the distribution of the declared dividend among the shareholders has been fixed 24 April.

The company has reported EPS (earning per share) of Tk0.92, which was 62% lower than the previous year.

The financial statement revealed that the net profit declined primarily due to increased interest payments to depositors and lenders, alongside reduced income from investments, commissions, exchanges, and brokerages. 

Furthermore, the downturn in the capital market, a significant income source for financial institutions, further exacerbated the decline in profits.

In 2022, IPDC Finance logged Tk90 crore in net profit after taxes, which was 2.27% higher than that of the previous year, double that of five years ago, and nearly nine times that of 2011.

At the end of 2023, IPDC's net asset value per share stood at Tk18.19.

Analysts said the NBFI industry has gone through a tough time in 2023 due to a pressure to pay more interest against the collected funds amid the inability to charge their borrowers more.

Listed in 2006, IPDC's stock price experienced a notable surge of 9.79% to close at Tk25.80 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday, compared to the previous day.

IPDC Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

13h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

31m | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

3h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

4h | Videos