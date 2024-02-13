IPDC Finance Signs MoU with The Midori by Lakeshore as a Partner for IPDC Priti

IPDC Finance has signed an MoU with The Midori by Lakeshore to onboard the latter as a valued partner for IPDC Priti, the retail service platform of IPDC tailored specifically for women clients.

From IPDC Finance, Farzana Ahmed, Head of Priti; Monica Kabir, Senior Executive, Products & Partnership; and Puja Rani Deb, Officer – Priti and from The Midori by Lakeshore, Nabin Ahmed Khan, Manager, Sales & Marketing, Ahammed Al Jobaer, Manager, Finance & Accounts; Mehedi Hasan, Sales & Marketing Executive graced the signing occasion with their presence.