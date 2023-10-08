IPDC Finance hosts awareness-building workshop for breast cancer prevention

IPDC Finance hosts awareness-building workshop for breast cancer prevention

IPDC Finance organised an awareness-building workshop at its headquarters to promote breast cancer prevention. 

The workshop was held in the presence of the esteemed female clients and female workforce of IPDC Finance, reads a press release. 

The event was organised in collaboration with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center.

Among the attendees at the workshop were Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; Mahjabeen Ferdous, General Secretary and Trustee of BANCAT; Dr. Swadesh Barman, a medical specialist and medical oncologist; Farzana Ali Laboni, a breast cancer survivor; esteemed female clients of IPDC, and the female workforce of IPDC.

The workshop provided free breast cancer screening for the participants.

IPDC Finance

