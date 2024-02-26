IPDC Finance opens Barishal branch

IPDC Finance has extended its service operations in Barishal by opening a branch in the city to further expand its services.

The branch was inaugurated on 25 February (Sunday) to become a partner in the promising future of the historical city of Barishal and accelerate the economic development of the region, reads a press release.

The inauguration event was attended by IPDC Finance Chairman Ariful Islam, Acting Managing Director and CEO Rizwan Dawood Shams, Govt BM College acting Principal Dr AS Quayum Uddin Ahmed, Barishal Women Chamber of Commerce Director Nazmul Nahar Rina, Director of Barishal Chamber of Commerce Md Akter Hossain, and BSCIC Shilpa Malik Shomiti General Secretary Ibrahim Khan, along with many other important personalities from Barishal district and senior officials from IPDC Finance.

Speaking at the event, IPDC Finance Chairman Ariful Islam said, "Our desire to come to Barishal has been there for a long time. The establishment of the Padma Bridge has opened up many possibilities for connectivity with the southwestern region of the country. So, now is the time for Barishal. During this opportune time for Barishal, we want to be by your side."

He shared information about IPDC's special home loan service 'Bhalo Basha Home Loan', saying, "Our Home Loan Product Bhalo Basha Loan is very popular. However, our goal is not just to provide loan services; we want to make home construction affordable and sustainable across all regions of Bangladesh. For this, we are collaborating with various research institutions to work towards creating cost-effective housing solutions for our customers."

"We aim to provide model homes to the customers within a budget of 1 million Taka, allowing them to build their homes according to the chosen model using our Bhalo Basha loan service," he added.

The Acting Managing Director & CEO of IPDC Finance Rizwan Dawood Shams said, "With the message of 'Ucchash', we have come to Barishal. Empowering women, inspiring the youth, and serving the underprivileged are the fundamental beliefs of IPDC.

"In this time of massive development opportunity at Barishal, we want to work with the areas mentioned within the scope of our services. We are ready to empower the small and medium entrepreneurs. We are standing by our commitment to support women entrepreneurs through our loan services. For home construction and other needs of consumers, we are fully prepared to provide all our services. We believe that the future holds great potential for development here."

The IPDC branch in Barishal is located on the 3rd floor of Dr Syed Iman Ali Tower on Sadar Road in the city.