Stocks surge at opening session

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged in the first trading session on Sunday.

During the session till 11 am, DSEX rose by 14 points to reach 5,675, but the blue chip index DS30 fell by 1 point to close at 2,013.

Among the traded stocks, 189 advanced, 110 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk281 crore at the end of the first trading period.

eGeneration topped in the turnover chart, followed by Best Holdings and Asiatic Laboratories.

During the session, ICB was the top performer as its share price jumped over 9% to reach at Tk60.8, followed by eGeneration and Legacy Footwear.

Dutch Bangla Bank stocks dropped over 17% due to the share price dilution for stock dividend adjustment.