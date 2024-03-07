DSE witnesses 53-point decline as stocks of big companies drag down market

The key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a 53-point decline today (7 March) as stocks of big companies edged down due to selling pressure.

On the day, the benchmark index of the DSE fell 0.86% to settle at 6,112 points, whereas the blue-chip index DS30 reduced by 12 points, settling at 2,094.

Among the traded stocks, 46 advanced, 304 declined and 46 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Moreover, the turnover of the DSE fell by 4% and stood at Tk703 crore.

The newcomer Asiatic Lab topped the gainers table, while Central Pharma performed the worst on the day.