HSBC Bank Bangladesh makes record profit in 2023

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 04:55 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

HSBC Bank reported that it made a record profit from its Bangladesh branch in the year 2023.

The Hong Kong-based multinational bank posted a 70% growth in profit, reaching at Tk999 crore in the last year.

The Bank published its audited financial statement for the last year Today.

According to its financial statement, the bank attributed its significant profit growth in the last year to the substantial contributions from high-interest income and investment income.

During the last year, its interest income grew by 43% to Tk1,702 crore and the investment income rose by 280% to Tk806 crore, compared to the previous year.

