DSE turnover drops by 22% on Tuesday

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged on Tuesday (21 November), as turnover dropped by more than 22% due to fear of the economic uncertainty caused by a sanctions threat.

Market insiders said a discussion has arisen among the investors as the US government may impose trade sanctions on Bangladesh for violating labour rights. If the sanctions come true, the country's economy will face a hurdle situation.

Besides, the investors feel worried about the upcoming election, which was scheduled to be held on 7 January next year. However, the conflict between the political parties of the country is going on around the elections. That is why investors refrain from investing in the capital market.

As a result, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE was losing points in the last four consecutive days.

On Tuesday, the DSEX fell by 4 points to close at 6,221. The turnover value at the DSE was Tk345 crore, which was Tk442 crore in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Fu-Wang Ceramic was the top traded shares on Tuesday at the DSE, which was followed by Fu Wang Food and Central Pharma.

Khulna Printing and Packaging was topped on the gainer table despite its production halt due to owners' anomalies.

