Stocks

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:57 pm

BSEC forms committee to attract high-quality companies

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has established a committee aimed at augmenting the presence of high-quality companies within the stock market and implementing the requisite measures to achieve this goal.

On Wednesday, during a meeting between top officials of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh and the commission, Commissioner Prof Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed made the announcement.

The current state of the country's capital market, persistent challenges, and necessary actions were discussed at the meeting. 

President of the brokers' association Saiful Islam, Senior Vice President Saifuddin and Director Suman Das were present.

We are prioritising the listing of new high-quality companies to infuse greater dynamism into the country's capital market

Prof Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission

In his speech, Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin said the commission is collaborating with all stakeholders, including market intermediaries, to enhance the welfare of the capital market. "We are prioritising the listing of new high-quality companies to infuse greater dynamism into the country's capital market."

He said to deal with the obstacles that hinder the capital market's development, the commission will work closely with institutions such as the Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue.

Following a thorough discussion on the capital market's current status during the meeting, representatives from the commission and the brokers' association reached a consensus to collaborate closely in addressing prevailing weaknesses within the country's capital market. Their joint aim is to expedite measures for long-term stimulation and growth of the capital market.

The commission reassured general investors not to panic, emphasising that the market operates according to its own dynamics. Furthermore, the commission affirmed its commitment to taking necessary measures to maintain market stability.

