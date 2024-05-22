8 stock market intermediaries receive Golden Jubilee Award for 2023

Stocks

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:17 pm

8 stock market intermediaries receive Golden Jubilee Award for 2023

Eight capital market intermediaries were awarded the Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023 by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Under three categories – stock broker and dealer, merchant banker, and asset management– the awards were accorded to the institutions for their activities.

IDLC Securities won the first prize in the broker-dealer category, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage won the second prize, and Shanta Securities won the third prize.

Prime Bank Investment topped in the merchant banking category, while Islami Bank Capital secured the second position, and Southeast Bank Capital bagged the third position.

Additionally, ACACIA SR Investment Management won the first prize in the asset management category, while ICB Asset Management Company Ltd won the second prize. No one was eligible for the third position.

In 2022, EBL Securities won the first prize in the broker-dealer category, while Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities and Islami Bank Securities jointly won the second prize and Sheltech Brokerage shared the third prize with Eminent Securities.

This year, they were not eligible to receive the prize.

Green Delta Capital Management won the first prize in the merchant banking category, while AAA Finance and Investment won the second prize.

Capitec Asset Management won the first prize in the asset management category while LankaBangla Asset Management won the second prize.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was the chief guest at the award-giving ceremony held at a city hotel yesterday. BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam chaired the event.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for Finance, and Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, were present as special guests.

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner at the BSEC, delivered the welcome address, and BSEC Commissioners ATM Tariquzzaman and Professor Rumana Islam, and other stakeholders were present at the programme. 

 

