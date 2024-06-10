Stocks keep bleeding, index drags down to below 5,100 mark

Stocks kept bleeding for the second day after the budget declaration, and the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dragged down to below the 5,100 mark after over three years.

During today's (10 June) session till 11:30am, the DSEX slipped by 72 points to close at 5,098.

Among the traded scrips, only 20 advanced, 334 declined, and 24 remained unchanged.