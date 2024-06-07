Taxation not behind capital market problems: NBR chairman

Budget

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 06:01 pm

Related News

Taxation not behind capital market problems: NBR chairman

The finance minister proposed to slap a tax on individual investors’ capital gains of over Tk50 lakh from listed securities when the individual investor-dominated stock market of the country was in a free fall.

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 06:01 pm
File photo of National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem. Photo: Collected
File photo of National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem. Photo: Collected

Taxation is not the reason behind the problems in the country's capital market, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today (7 June).

"Tax incentives had long been there for the capital market and that did not help build it," he said in response to journalists' questions at a post-budget press conference in the capital.

The finance minister proposed to slap a tax on individual investors' capital gains of over Tk50 lakh from listed securities when the individual investor-dominated stock market of the country was in a free fall. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Capital market groups have been urging the government to refrain from the move as it was creating panic in the market in an adverse time.

Also, the proposal to practically narrow down the corporate tax gap between the publicly traded and non-listed companies to 500 basis points from 750 basis points would discourage firms from going public, while market stakeholders, regulators were stressing for a widening of the gap.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell by more than 16% this year to close at 5,237 on Thursday.

Bangladesh / Economy / Stocks / Top News / NBR

capital market / Stock Market / Taxation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

9h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

20h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

19h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

22m | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

2h | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

20h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

22h | Videos