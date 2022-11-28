55 firms from 17 sectors to receive ICMAB award

Stocks

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

55 firms from 17 sectors to receive ICMAB award

The award will be officially presented on 1 December at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) will give the "ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2021" to 55 companies, considering their market capitalisations.

Publicly listed companies, as well as non-government organisations (NGOs), from 17 sectors will receive the award in three categories – gold, silver and bronze, said Md Abdul Aziz, chairman of the award committee, at a press release held at the auditorium of the Capital Market Journalists Forum in the capital on Monday.

The award will be officially presented on 1 December at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is scheduled to attend the award ceremony as the chief guest.

ICMAB, a professional educational institution under the control of the Ministry of Commerce, has been giving this award since 2007 by analysing the annual report, audited accounts, overall economic development and social responsibility of corporate organisations.

It was informed in the press conference that 165 companies participated in the capital market this year, from which 55 organisations will be awarded in 17 categories under 28 criteria. The chairman of the jury board was the former governor of Bangladesh Bank Faras Uddin Ahmed. Ruhul Amin and Jamal Uddin were members of the board.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid said, "Among the listed companies, we have prioritised those companies whose market capitalisation is high. Here the acceptability and credibility of information is a matter. We find that well-structured companies have higher disclosure or information credibility."

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Jashim Uddin will also be present on the occasion as special guests.

ICMAB Secretary AKM Kamruzzaman, Treasurer Ali Haider Chowdhury, and former president of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwar Hussain were present at the press conference.

Top News

ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2021 / ICMAB Best Corporate Award / ICMAB / Institute of Cost and Management Accountants in Bangladesh (ICMAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

11h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

11h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

49m | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

1h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

1h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman