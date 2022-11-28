55 firms from 17 sectors to receive ICMAB award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) will give the "ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2021" to 55 companies, considering their market capitalisations.

Publicly listed companies, as well as non-government organisations (NGOs), from 17 sectors will receive the award in three categories – gold, silver and bronze, said Md Abdul Aziz, chairman of the award committee, at a press release held at the auditorium of the Capital Market Journalists Forum in the capital on Monday.

The award will be officially presented on 1 December at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is scheduled to attend the award ceremony as the chief guest.

ICMAB, a professional educational institution under the control of the Ministry of Commerce, has been giving this award since 2007 by analysing the annual report, audited accounts, overall economic development and social responsibility of corporate organisations.

It was informed in the press conference that 165 companies participated in the capital market this year, from which 55 organisations will be awarded in 17 categories under 28 criteria. The chairman of the jury board was the former governor of Bangladesh Bank Faras Uddin Ahmed. Ruhul Amin and Jamal Uddin were members of the board.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid said, "Among the listed companies, we have prioritised those companies whose market capitalisation is high. Here the acceptability and credibility of information is a matter. We find that well-structured companies have higher disclosure or information credibility."

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Jashim Uddin will also be present on the occasion as special guests.

ICMAB Secretary AKM Kamruzzaman, Treasurer Ali Haider Chowdhury, and former president of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwar Hussain were present at the press conference.