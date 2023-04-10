11 companies call board meeting to approve financial statement

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:58 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some 11 listed firms have called the board meeting to approve and publish their financial statement for the investors.

Among the companies, Asia Pacific Insurance will declare dividends and financial results for 2022 in the meeting that is going to be held on 16 April and Islami Insurance will hold the meeting on 17 April.

City General Insurance has fixed the board meeting date on 18 April to publish its first quarter financial statement.

Exim Bank is going to propose the dividend to its shareholders for 2022 on 18 April.

National Housing will declare the dividend and publish the financial result on 17 April.

Shyampur Sugar, Esquire Knit and Sea Pearl Beach Resort will declare their third quarter's (January-March 2023) financial result on 17 April.

Navana Pharma and Renwick will do it on 13 April and 16 April respectively.

Multinational Reckitt Benckiser called the board meeting on 17 April to approve the first quarter of the 2023 financial statement.

