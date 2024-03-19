Steel industry on the brink as dollar, gas, power prices surge: Entrepreneurs

Economy

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Steel industry on the brink as dollar, gas, power prices surge: Entrepreneurs

Industry owners placed a six-point demand to safeguard the industry

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association has said the country's steel industry is facing a severe crisis due to a surge in the dollar, gas, and electricity prices.

Industry insiders, at a press conference today (19 March), put forward a six-point demand aimed at safeguarding the domestic steel industry

In a written statement, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, president of the association, said the dollar surge hinders access to Letters of Credit (LC) for importing essential raw materials, creating a shortage and supply chain disruptions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Jahangir Alam said increased costs for raw materials, chemicals, components (85% import-dependent), interest rates (9% to 13.5%), fuel oil, electricity, gas, LC commissions, margins, discounting rates, and other charges have significantly raised working capital requirements.

Electricity prices rose 15% last year, with another 10% this year and a further planned increase. Demand charges also rose by 20%. Gas prices nearly tripled, increasing production costs by Tk3 per tonne, he added.

The association leaders said a 2% source tax deduction is deemed excessive and disconnected from actual steel sector profitability. This minimum tax forces producers to pay income tax even without profits. Additionally, a Tk500 per tonne minimum advance income tax on imported scrap is non-adjustable and non-refundable.

At the press meet, the association put forward a 6-point demand to rescue the domestic steel industry grappling with a 40% working capital shortfall due to the rising dollar.

The demands include: Convert short-term loans to long-term loans (up to 12 years) to address the working capital gap and boost Letter of Credit (LC) facilities to 50% for the steel sector.

For calculating credit limits, banks should consider 25% of non-funded liabilities (up from the current 15%) for steel companies and delay the new electricity price implementation from February to March. Additionally, cancel the planned hikes for both electricity tariffs and minimum demand charges in the heavy industrial sector.

Lower the tax deduction at source for steel companies from 2% to 0.5%. Reduce the minimum advance income tax on imported steel scrap from Tk500 to Tk200 per tonne and revoke the recent increase in the Ministry of Industries' CM certificate fee. 

The leaders of the association urged the government to implement a turnover-based fee structure.

Leading steel industry leaders of the country including Anwar Group, BSRM, and Salam Steel attended the event.

Top News

steel industry / Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) / crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

9h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

9h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

12h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

1h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

4h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

2h | Videos