'Through the Lens of Hope: Unfolding the Rohingya Crisis' held at Edge Gallery

A two-day photo exhibition 'Through the Lens of Hope: Unfolding the Rohingya Crisis' was held at Edge Gallery in the capital.

Organized by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the international humanitarian aid organization, the Rohingya problem has been going on for the past six years.

On the first day, the State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman inaugurated the exhibition. Reed Aeschliman, head of the Bangladesh Mission of donor agency USAID and Sumbul Rizvi, Bangladesh representative of UNHCR, also participated as special guests, reads a press release.

The topic of discussion of these personalities who participated in different fields was the solution to the Rohingya problem and the current situation. IRC Country Director Hasina Rahman and Head of Advocacy and Communication Sabira Nupur moderated the discussion session of the closing ceremony.

Photo: Courtesy

While the Rohingya issue remains in Bangladesh, it has fallen far down the list of priorities for the world and donor agencies. The discussion also brought up the position of the Bangladeshi media on the Rohingya issue.

The editor of DBC, Said Zayedul Ahsan, thinks that the Rohingya problem has remained in Bangladesh for six years, but it is getting less importance than before in the media.

He said, "I think the media, NGOs and other organizations should work together to highlight the Rohingya problem. This cannot be done by the media alone. If the government and other organizations help us, the media can work on the Rohingya issue regularly."

The editor of DBC called upon the local journalists of Cox's Bazar to work together to improve their skills.

Agreeing with him, DU teacher Professor Saifuddin said, "We have an opportunity to do more research on this issue." We still have a lot of research to do in economy, politics, geopolitics. I think this issue should be brought to the attention of the world. Because many are forgetting it. This is not just a regional problem, but a global problem."

Photo: Courtesy

US Ambassador Peter de Haas participated in the closing ceremony.

He commented that the final decision to solve the Rohingya problem rests with Myanmar. Peter Haas said, "Repatriation of Rohingyas depends on the will of Myanmar." But it is certainly true that the Rohingya people are living inhumane lives. And the United States will always be the biggest donor for their humanitarian aid.

In 2017, the humanitarian aid organization International Rescue Committee started working after the Rohingya people were expelled from Myanmar and came to Bangladesh. Apart from working for the Rohingya community, the organization is also working for the local people of Cox's Bazar. In the two-day photo exhibition, various images of the Rohingya community from the beginning to the present situation have emerged, as well as the impact of the arrival of the Rohingyas on the local people of Cox's Bazar region has also been highlighted through the photos.

IRC works in more than 50 countries around the world to help people in humanitarian crises around the world. The IRC also worked for Bangladeshi refugees who took refuge in India during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.