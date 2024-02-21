'Through the Lens of Hope: Unfolding the Rohingya Crisis' held at Edge Gallery

Rohingya Crisis

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 01:06 pm

Related News

'Through the Lens of Hope: Unfolding the Rohingya Crisis' held at Edge Gallery

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 01:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A two-day photo exhibition 'Through the Lens of Hope: Unfolding the Rohingya Crisis' was held at Edge Gallery in the capital. 

Organized by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the international humanitarian aid organization, the Rohingya problem has been going on for the past six years. 

On the first day, the State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman inaugurated the exhibition. Reed Aeschliman, head of the Bangladesh Mission of donor agency USAID and Sumbul Rizvi, Bangladesh representative of UNHCR, also participated as special guests, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The topic of discussion of these personalities who participated in different fields was the solution to the Rohingya problem and the current situation. IRC Country Director Hasina Rahman and Head of Advocacy and Communication Sabira Nupur moderated the discussion session of the closing ceremony.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

While the Rohingya issue remains in Bangladesh, it has fallen far down the list of priorities for the world and donor agencies. The discussion also brought up the position of the Bangladeshi media on the Rohingya issue.

The editor of DBC, Said Zayedul Ahsan, thinks that the Rohingya problem has remained in Bangladesh for six years, but it is getting less importance than before in the media. 

He said, "I think the media, NGOs and other organizations should work together to highlight the Rohingya problem. This cannot be done by the media alone. If the government and other organizations help us, the media can work on the Rohingya issue regularly."

The editor of DBC called upon the local journalists of Cox's Bazar to work together to improve their skills.

Agreeing with him, DU teacher Professor Saifuddin said, "We have an opportunity to do more research on this issue." We still have a lot of research to do in economy, politics, geopolitics. I think this issue should be brought to the attention of the world. Because many are forgetting it. This is not just a regional problem, but a global problem."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

US Ambassador Peter de Haas participated in the closing ceremony.

He commented that the final decision to solve the Rohingya problem rests with Myanmar. Peter Haas said, "Repatriation of Rohingyas depends on the will of Myanmar." But it is certainly true that the Rohingya people are living inhumane lives. And the United States will always be the biggest donor for their humanitarian aid.

In 2017, the humanitarian aid organization International Rescue Committee started working after the Rohingya people were expelled from Myanmar and came to Bangladesh. Apart from working for the Rohingya community, the organization is also working for the local people of Cox's Bazar. In the two-day photo exhibition, various images of the Rohingya community from the beginning to the present situation have emerged, as well as the impact of the arrival of the Rohingyas on the local people of Cox's Bazar region has also been highlighted through the photos.

IRC works in more than 50 countries around the world to help people in humanitarian crises around the world. The IRC also worked for Bangladeshi refugees who took refuge in India during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Bangladesh

Rohingays / Rohingya refugee / crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

18m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos