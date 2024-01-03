Don't want an election that will put country in crisis: EC Rashida

The Election Commission does not want to conduct any such election that could put the country in a crisis, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today (3 January).

"We aim for an election that is universally acknowledged as fair and just," she said while talking to reporters at her office in the Nirbachan Bhaban.

"In 1996 the election was held amid a movement, leading to its short-lived legitimacy. Another election was held within a few days due to its lack of acceptance," she said.

Replying to a question regarding the army deployment, Rashida said, "The deployment of the army is aimed at ensuring a conducive and peaceful environment for all to participate in the election. We are confident that a fair voting environment has been established."

Responding to another query, the election commissioner said, "International pressure is not a concern or a factor here. There is no pressure coming from any direction. However, considering recent developments, it is our assessment that the election must proceed without any delays. Our priority remains to conduct a fair election that garners recognition across all spectrums."

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls have come under a measure of scrutiny after the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islam, alongside some other political parties, decided to boycott it after their demand to hold elections under a caretaker government was not met.

The parties maintain that a free and fair election is not possible under the current government.

The AL-led government scrapped the provision for holding polls under a caretaker government in 2011.