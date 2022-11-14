Singapore keen to invest in economic zones

Economy

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Singapore keen to invest in economic zones

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 10:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Enterprise Singapore, leading organisations of the country's business community, have expressed their interest in investing in the economic zones of Bangladesh.

A joint delegation from Singapore met with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun at the Beza office Monday to review and discuss investment scopes in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Beza said that the delegation expressed interest in the tourism sector, single investment and investment under Government to Government arrangements.

Singaporean High Commissioner in Dhaka Derek Loh led the delegation to the meeting presided over by the Beza executive chairman.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Singapore in 2018, Derek Loh said that the prime minister earnestly called on Singapore's business organisations to invest in the special economic zones in Bangladesh and we are interested in investing.

Citing the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore, Derek Loh said that his government is committed to strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

Beza executive chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said that Beza is working relentlessly to develop the scope for investment.

"One Stop Service (OSS) Centre has been launched to provide all necessary services," he said.

He added that the initiative of establishing economic zones has the target to produce and export $40 billion worth of additional goods every year.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun called upon the businessmen of Singapore to invest, saying that the country now has an investment-friendly environment.

"The work of creating self-sufficient industrial zones in coordination with various government agencies is progressing at full speed," he pointed out.

SBF Executive Director Soo Wei-Chieh, Regional Director of Enterprise Singapore Ms Sabrina Ho, Bangladesh Business Chamber of Singapore President Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and other delegates attended the meeting.

Beza is working towards establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2030.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) / Singapore / Economic zones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

1h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

14h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

17h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

17h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday