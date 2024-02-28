Singapore hangs Bangladeshi for murder of ex-fiancee in first execution for murder since 2019

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 09:42 pm

Singapore police said the capital sentence was carried out on Bangladeshi national Ahmed Salim, who had petitioned to the president for clemency but was unsuccessful. Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps
Singapore police said the capital sentence was carried out on Bangladeshi national Ahmed Salim, who had petitioned to the president for clemency but was unsuccessful. Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps

Singapore on Wednesday hanged a Bangladeshi man who strangled his former fiancee in a hotel in Geylang in 2018, reports The Straits Times.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the capital sentence was carried out on Ahmed Salim, 35, who had petitioned the president for clemency but was unsuccessful.

This is the first judicial execution for murder in the Republic since 2019, a Singapore Prison Service (SPS) spokesman told The Straits Times, in response to queries. He added that it is the first execution in 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ahmed, a painter, had strangled Indonesian domestic worker Nurhidayati Wartono Surata in a room at the Golden Dragon Hotel on the evening of 30 December 2018, after she refused to leave another man she was seeing.

Ahmed was charged with murder on 2 January 2019 and sentenced to death on 14 December 2020.

An appeal against his conviction was dismissed on 19 January 2022.

The SPF said Ahmed was accorded full due process under the law, and had access to legal counsel throughout the process.

