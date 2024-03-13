Bangladeshi Peyala cafe opens first international branch in Singapore

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:53 pm

The news was greeted by an outpouring of positivity by netizens

A photo of the outlet in Singapore. Photo: Peyala Facebook
A photo of the outlet in Singapore. Photo: Peyala Facebook

Peyala, a favourite cafe among Dhakaites, today (13 March) spread its footprint outside Bangladesh for the first time by opening a branch in Singapore. 

Peyala, a concern of MGH Group, announced its new branch on its Facebook page. 

"From Local Roots to Global Reach: Proudly Unwrapping Our Singapore Store! Join us at Peyala Singapore," it said in the Facebook post with a photo of the outlet at Marina Bay Link Mall, 8A Marina Boulevard.

The news was greeted by an outpouring of positivity by netizens. 

Asif Hassan, a Bangladeshi who is working in Singapore, was among the thousands to react to Peyala's new branch. 

"LOOK WHAT OPENED JUST BESIDE MY OFFICE !TAKE ALL MY MONEYYYYY," he wrote in a Facebook post. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, he said he had always loved the food there. 

"It's super great. Now I can take my colleagues there. I always tell my colleagues how great Bangladeshi food is and now I can get them to taste it. This is a good, expensive area. If the food is good, there will line every lunch hour, since South Asian food options are still limited."

He, however, mentioned that the Bangladeshi menu was not yet available. 

Alongside its flagship outlet at Banani-11, Peyala Café also operated at the Gulshan Avenue and Karwan Bazar.

