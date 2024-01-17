Savar's Anlima Textile announces indefinite closure of RMG section following workers' protest

Authorities of Anlima Textile Limited in Savar have closed down the factory's readymade garment (RMG) unit for an indefinite period after workers staged demonstration in protest against "unfair dismissal of their co-workers."

A notice was put up at the gate of the factory in this regard today (17 January) morning.

The RMG unit has been closed down under section 13 (1) of the Labour Act, which entails that an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment.

The law also mandates that in cases of such closure the workers participated in the strike shall not be paid any wages.

"The workers protested in the factory yesterday for their just demands, and their protest was peaceful. The owner unjustly declared the factory closed today under Section 13 (1) of the Labor Act, which means 'no work no pay'. If the factory is declared closed in this way, the workers will face extreme problems," Rafiqul Islam Sujon, president of Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, told The Business Standard.

He called on authorities to promptly reopen the RMG section of the factory saying, "The workers only protested because owners unjustly laid off employees."

"I don't think there is any justification for closing down the factory under Section 13 (1)," he added.

However, Anlima Textile Chairman Mahmudul Haque claimed that the workers' protest was unjust.

"The workers stopped work in the factory over unreasonable allegations. Their demonstrations ruined the working environment of the factory. They beat factory officials. Due to their actions, we have to take this decision [of closure]," he told TBS over the phone today.

He also said the factory authorities have decided to keep the RMG section of the factory closed until the working environment of the factory is normal.

Speaking about the purchase order crisis in the factory, the businessman said, "Like all other factories, we also have an order crisis. It does not mean that workers are suffering because of it. Rather, their last month's salary has been paid to the workers ahead of schedule due to adopting the new salary structure."

In the notice hung above the factory gate, authorities wrote, "It is hereby announced for the information of all workers/employees working in RMG section of Anlima Textile Limited that the RMG section of the factory has been declared closed for an indefinite period in accordance with Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labor Act 2006 due to the disruption of the working environment of the factory because of the beating of factory officials and vandalism of the factory every on Tuesday."

"The date of reopening the RMG section will be announced later in a notice if favourable conditions are created," it added.

Why the protest

On Tuesday, some 500 workers of Anlima Textile, located in the Ulail area of Savar along the Dhaka-Aricha highway, stopped working and started protesting on the factory premises at around 9am over unfair layoff of their colleagues.

Failing to calm the protesters down, authorities announced the closure of operations for the day at around 2:30pm. They also assured the workers that they along with BGMEA officials would sit with them about their allegations at 11am today.

The agitating workers alleged that factory authorities have been firing many of their co-workers without following due procedures for the past few days and without paying their wages and other benefits.

They have also accused the general manager of the factory, Golam Kibria, of misbehaving with the workers.

However, the authorities of the factory alleged that it was the protesters who beat up Golam Kibria.

The factory's knit section has been suffering from an order crisis since last November, Md Qayyum, assistant vice president (HR Admin) of the factory, told TBS on Tuesday.

"Like many other factories, we have an order crisis going on. Many workers resigned due to lack of overtime payments. Because it is difficult for them to live on a basic salary. But there is no lack of sincerity from our side, even during the election, we have paid the salary of the workers on 4 January instead of the 7th in the new salary structure," he added.

Nasreen Akhtar, swing operator of the factory, told TBS, "For the last few months, many workers have been fired unfairly. Those who are being fired are not being given any service benefits."

"Two workers of the swing branch were sacked this [Tuesday] morning too," she added.

Rahman, quality inspector of the finishing section of the factory, yesterday told TBS , "15/20 days ago, workers protested in the factory over the same issue. The factory authorities verbally assured the workers that no one would be fired. But this [Tuesday] morning, a worker was not allowed to enter the factory. When the workers spoke to the general manager about the issue, he misbehaved with the workers and assaulted the workers. Later, the angry workers stopped work around 9am and started protesting."

He said 3 months ago there were 1,200-1,300 workers in the factory, now that number has come down to around 400-500 due to the "layoffs."

There are rumours more workers will be fired as 2 out of 4 swing floors of the factory will be closed soon, he added