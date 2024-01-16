RMG factory workers protest in Savar alleging unfair dismissal of coworkers

Workers of a ready-made garment factory in Savar protested on 16 January alleging unfair dismissal of their co-workers. Photo: Noman Mahmud/TBS

At least 500 workers of a ready-made garment factory in Savar have been protesting since Tuesday (16 January) morning alleging unfair dismissal of their co-workers.

Workers of Anlima Textile Limited, located in the Ulail area of Savar along the Dhaka-Aricha highway stopped working and started protesting in the factory grounds from 9am.

The agitating workers have alleged that factory authorities have been firing many of their coworkers of without following due procedures for the past few days and without paying their wages and other benefits.

They have also accused the general manager of the factory, Golam Kibria, of misbehaving with the workers.

However, the factory's Assistant Vice President (HR Admin) Md Qayyum denied these complaints of the workers.

Md Qayyum told The Business Standard (TBS), "The allegation of unfair dismissal of workers is not correct, many workers have resigned due to lack of work in factories. I can assure that all those who have resigned have been paid all their fair dues including service benefits."

He also alleged that the angry workers of the factory had beaten up the general manager of the factory, Golam Kibria.

The factory's knit section has been suffering from order crisis since last November, Md Qayyum said.

"Like many other factories, we have an order crisis going. Due to this many workers resigned due to lack of overtime. Because it is difficult for them to go on a basic salary. But there is no lack of sincerity from our side, even during the election, we have paid the salary of the workers on 4 January instead of the 7th in the new salary structure," he added.

As of filing this report around 2pm, the workers have been protesting inside the factory grounds.

Officials of the local police station and Industrial Police-1 are present there.

Assistant Superintendent of Police ABM Rashidul Bari told TBS, "We are on the spot to solve the problem, we hope it will be solved in a while."

"Factory authorities claimed that the general manager was beaten by the workers, on the other hand, the workers claimed that he beat the workers when they tried to stop him, he fell. The injured general manager, Golam Kibria had no external injury marks on his body," he added.

The factory's swing operator Nasreen Akhtar told TBS, "For the last few months, many workers have been fired unfairly. Those who are being fired are not being given any service benefits."

"Two workers of the swing branch were sacked this morning too," she added.

Rahman, the quality inspector of the finishing section of the factory, told TBS, "15/20 days ago, workers protested in the factory over the same issue. The factory authorities verbally assured the workers that no worker would be fired. But this morning, a worker was not allowed to enter the. When the workers spoke to the general manager about the issue, he misbehaved with the workers and raised his hands on the workers. Later, the angry workers stopped work around 9am and started protesting."

He said 3 months ago there were 1,200-1,300 workers in the factory, now that number has come down to around 400-500 due to the layoffs.

There are rumors that 2 out of 4 swing floors of the factory will be closed soon so that more workers will be fired, he added.