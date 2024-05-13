Chinese business delegation meets BGMEA leadership to discuss trade and investment opportunities

Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected

A high-level delegation comprising representatives of leading Chinese apparel and textile enterprises paid a visit to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (13 May).

The Chinese delegation was led by Xie Qing, executive vice president of the China National Garment Association (CNGA), while the BGMEA side was headed by President SM Mannan (Kochi) with BGMEA Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Directors Md Imranur Rahman, and Md Nurul Islam present in the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting, held at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka, aimed at exploring possible avenues of enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and China.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged insights, discussed industry trends, and explored potential areas of collaboration that would bring mutual benefits.

They also discussed potential joint ventures, investment opportunities, and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing competitiveness and facilitating sustainable growth in the apparel and textile sector.

The delegation expressed keen interest in fostering partnerships with Bangladeshi counterparts to capitalise on mutual strengths and drive innovation and sustainability in the apparel industry.

During the meeting, the BGMEA leaders shared insights into Bangladesh's garment industry landscape, highlighting the country's robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and conducive business environment.

They highlighted Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable practices and ethical manufacturing, aligning with global standards and consumer expectations.

The BGMEA leaders pointed to the growing demand for man-made fibre-based fabrics in Bangladesh's garment industry, calling upon Chinese investors to consider investing in emerging sectors such as textile machinery, man-made fibre and technical textiles, and the recycling industry.

They emphasised the importance of exchanging best practices and technical know-how to support the development of Bangladeshi garment factories.