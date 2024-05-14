Apparel exporters pay 6 times higher than official fees for essential permits, licence renewals: CPD

RMG

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Apparel exporters pay 6 times higher than official fees for essential permits, licence renewals: CPD

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:07 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi apparel exporters have to pay up to six times higher than the official fees for securing essential permits and renewal of licences, which also increases their business costs, according to a new study by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

The study found that apparel exporters paid 644% higher than the official rate for boiler licences. For bond licences, they paid 261% higher than the official rate, and as for fire licences, the cost stands at 114% higher than the official rate.

"In some cases, the amount is a little bit lower. For example, 36% higher payment than the official for factory establishment licence, 16% higher for trade licence and 12% higher for export registration certificate and import registration certificate," Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD, said during a seminar on Tuesday (14 May).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The official rate, however, was not mentioned during the seminar.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), CPD and GIZ Bangladesh jointly organised the event on the "Business related barriers and possible way out."

According to Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, the data was collected from various business enterprises.

Anecdotal information shows that costs for securing essential permits can range from Tk50,000-100,000 more than the official fees, he said in his keynote presentation.

Renewal of these licences, however, incurs additional expenses varying from Tk500 to several thousand, he added.

"Businesses frequently encounter unofficial and unregulated fees, leading to financial strain and unpredictability in operational expenses," he said.

These undocumented payments are perceived as necessary to expedite the licensing process, creating ethical and compliance dilemmas, he added.

"High levels of corruption can impact all business sectors, with 100% of large companies, 66.67% of medium-sized enterprises, and 61.9% of small and micro enterprises reporting it as a major issue."

He also said about 58.6% of businesses report that bribes are common in awarding public contracts and licences.

The timeline for obtaining and renewing licences often exceeds the official period, leading to significant delays. 

For example, a trade licence renewal, which officially takes no more than seven business days, often spans 10 to 15 days due to inefficiencies and additional fees, according to the CPD research director's presentation.

Delays disrupt business operations, hinder expansion plans, and reduce investor confidence, he noted.

Due to complications, many businesses used to hire third-party agents to navigate bureaucratic hurdles and manage which also increased the cost of business, said Dr Moazzem.

The economist also recommended making the process transparent with digitisation, as it could be utilised to reduce such corruption and undocumented payments.  

Ahsanul Islam Titu, state minister for Commerce, was the chief guest of the event and Lokman Hossain Mia, executive chairman of the Investment Development Authority (BIDA) attended as special guest. FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam chaired the seminar. 

Top News

Apparel exporters / CPD / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

8h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

10m | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

1h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

3h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

5h | Videos