RMG factories to reopen today amid workers' unrest

The ready-made garment (RMG) owners will reopen their factories today after more than 500 factories in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Savar were shut down for a week due to ongoing worker protests demanding an increase in the minimum wage.

The garment workers protested in various locations yesterday, and there are fears that the protests will continue today. However, owners said that reopening factories is their only option.

The factories must be reopened to continue production and meet foreign orders on time, garment owners told the Business Standard. "We promised to raise their pay. Even so, if someone goes on strike without working, they will not be paid."

A factory owner in Savar's Ashulia said that the factory has been closed for more than a week due to the movement. If no one works, the factory will be closed down at the direction of the government under Section 13/A of the Labour Act.

According to the provision, the employer may, in the event of an illegal strike by any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or department, and the workers who participated in the illegal strike shall not be paid any wages for such closure.

"We hope the workers will join work on Saturday (today). If not, we will be forced to permanently shut down our factories," said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Meanwhile, a group of factory workers started protesting in Ashulia's Norosinhopur area yesterday and tried to block the adjacent roads. Later, industrial police dispersed them by firing tear shells.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rashedul Islam Biswas told The Business Standard (TBS) over the phone that some people caused trouble in the morning but now the situation is normal.

Garment workers have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on Wednesday agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

Acceptable wages to be determined after discussion: Monnujan

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian convened a meeting with labour leaders on Thursday.

"The minimum wage for ready-made garments workers proposed by factory owners is unreasonable. The Ministry of Labour will submit recommendations to the wage board for fixing acceptable wages in accordance with market rates," she told reporters after the meeting.

A decision has been made to introduce a rationing system for garment workers, she said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to this decision.

Monnujan Sufian stated that the wage board could reach a decision in the upcoming meeting by engaging in discussions with both parties to determine the wages.

"If a consensus cannot be reached, the prime minister will make the final decision," she added.

However, worker representatives say acceptable wages must be announced immediately to get workers back to work.