RMG exports to US up by 2.95% this July-August compared to last year: EPB report

RMG

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:08 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the United States (US) went up 2.95% in July-August of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to statistics released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

During the period, the RMG exports to the US increased from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Director Mohiuddin Rubel said citing the EPB data.

Apparel exports to the EU increased by 11.81% from $3.44 billion to $3.85 billion compared to the same period last fiscal.

Exports to some major EU markets such as Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands and Poland also increased by 26.94%, 8.45%, 28.73%, 18.95% and 26.37% respectively.

However, exports to Germany, Bangladesh's second-largest export destination, declined by 6.29% year-on-year to $994 million.

During the July-August period of FY 2023-24, exports to the UK and Canada reached $976.75 million and $243.44 million, and both markets grew by 19.14% and 7.22%, respectively.

At the same time, Bangladesh's garment exports to non-traditional markets increased by 21.94% to $1.47 billion. Among major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and South Korea increased by 33.97%, 49.52% and 19.51% respectively.

Meanwhile, garment exports to India fell by 3.14%.

 

 

