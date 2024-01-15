Dhaka International Trade Fair to kick off 21 January

A file photo of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) venue in Purbachal. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) venue in Purbachal. Photo: TBS

The 28th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to kick off in the capital's Purbachal on 21 January.

Mahbubur Rahman, director general-1 of the Export Promotion Bureau, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (15 January).

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair on 21 January.

The DITF typically commences on 1 January each year. However, the Export Promotion Bureau postponed the initiation of the trade fair due to the 12th national election.

The Export Promotion Bureau and the Ministry of Commerce have been jointly organising the Dhaka International Trade Fair since 1995 to support the promotion, expansion, marketing and production of local products. 

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to take place for the third time at the "Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC)" in Purbachal. Previously, the trade fair was hosted at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
 

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) / Bangladesh / Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)

