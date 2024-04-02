Bangladesh's exports surpass $5b for fourth consecutive month
In March, exports reached $5.10 billion, marking a 9.88% increase compared to the same month last year
Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings have exceeded the $5 billion mark for four consecutive months.
In March, exports reached $5.10 billion, marking a 9.88% increase compared to the same month last year.
However, March's export earnings were slightly lower than the $5.19 billion recorded in February, as reported by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today (2 April).
More to follow...