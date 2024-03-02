BGMEA, Sourcing at Magic discuss collaboration to explore US market opportunities

Pinar van der Vegt, head of Sales, and Mike Hennessy, business development manager, Sourcing at Magic, met with Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), to discuss potential collaboration in exploring market opportunities in the United States.

Their discussions, held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Saturday (2 March), encompassed issues pertinent to the garment industry of Bangladesh, with special emphasis on expanding garment exports to the US market.

Both parties talked about the participation of Bangladeshi exporters in the upcoming apparel exhibition organized by Sourcing at Magic in Las Vegas in August 2024.

They briefed BGMEA President Faruque Hassan about the exhibition's features and strategic ways to showcase the strength of Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector to potential US buyers, especially those who do not source from Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan stressed on promoting Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable sourcing destination to the US buyers.

Both sides agreed to collaborate in facilitating the participation of BGMEA member factories in the exhibition, with the goal of building strong business relationships with potential buyers in the US market.