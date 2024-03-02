BGMEA, Sourcing at Magic discuss collaboration to explore US market opportunities

RMG

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 12:32 am

Related News

BGMEA, Sourcing at Magic discuss collaboration to explore US market opportunities

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 12:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pinar van der Vegt, head of Sales, and Mike Hennessy, business development manager, Sourcing at Magic, met with Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), to discuss potential collaboration in exploring market opportunities in the United States.

Their discussions, held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Saturday (2 March), encompassed issues pertinent to the garment industry of Bangladesh, with special emphasis on expanding garment exports to the US market.

Both parties talked about the participation of Bangladeshi exporters in the upcoming apparel exhibition organized by Sourcing at Magic in Las Vegas in August 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They briefed BGMEA President Faruque Hassan about the exhibition's features and strategic ways to showcase the strength of Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector to potential US buyers, especially those who do not source from Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan stressed on promoting Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable sourcing destination to the US buyers.

Both sides agreed to collaborate in facilitating the participation of BGMEA member factories in the exhibition, with the goal of building strong business relationships with potential buyers in the US market.

Bangladesh / Economy

BGMEA / US market / RMG Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1d | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

3h | Videos
Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

5h | Videos
New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

6h | Videos
BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

4h | Videos