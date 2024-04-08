Over 51% factories yet to pay March salaries, 19% bonuses

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

About 51% of apparel, textile, jute mills, and Bepza factories nationwide have yet to disburse March salaries, with 19% still outstanding on festival bonuses.

Additionally, 100 of 6,420 factories have not cleared wages for February, as most of them are facing financial trouble for long time and some are sub-contracting factories, according to the Industrial Police.

However, apparel industry leaders claimed that they already cleared workers payment and many factory owners have already announced holidays ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure a smooth journey for the workers.

According to the Industrial Police, workers of at least 4-5 factories staged demonstrations in front of their workplaces throughout the past week, demanding their outstanding wages and bonuses.

Nurani Ferdous Disha, superintendent at the Industrial Police, told The Business Standard, "Only 48.79 % factories across the country have paid their workers March wages and 81.35 % paid bonuses until Monday evening."

She also mentioned that some factory owners have paid bonus and half salary of March based on their negotiation with their workers.

According to the labour law, factory owners must pay their workers monthly wages within the seven working days of next month.

According to the industrial police data, salaries of 920 BGMEA members, 435 Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) members and 170 textile mills yet to pay March salary. Besides, 76 Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) members, 18 jute mills and 3,230 factories of other sectors remain outstanding.

On the other hand, 181 BGMEA members, 144 BKMEA members, 26 textile mills, 9 BEPZA members, 10 jute mills and 1,396 factories of other sectors have not paid festival bonus.

Speaking with TBS, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Md Nasir Uddin said they have already paid their workers, which is almost 100%.

He also noted that only a few factories are currently in the process of payment, and they are expected to be able to pay their workers by 9 April.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said some of their member factories are experiencing financial crises due to increases in wage and utility costs, while buyers are reducing product prices.

"Despite all challenges, we are trying to pay workers before the Eid vacation," he added.

Earlier on 20 March, State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury announced that a decision had been made to provide March salaries and festival bonuses to readymade garment workers before the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the tripartite consultative council of the ready-made garment sector at the ministry's conference room, chaired by the state minister.