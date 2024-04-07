70% RMG factories yet to pay March salaries, 30% bonuses

About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police on 7 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar

About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police.

Additionally, 100 of around 7,000 factories have not cleared wages for February, police also said.

Meanwhile, many garment factories have already announced holidays ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure a smooth journey for the workers.

According to the Industrial Police, workers from two garment factories today staged demonstrations in front of their workplaces in Gazipur and Chattogram, demanding their wages and salaries.

Nurani Ferdous Disha, police superintendent at the Industrial Police, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said, "The factories that did not pay February salaries are mainly from the readymade garment and textile sectors."

She said only 30% of factories have paid March salaries to their workers, and 70% have cleared festival bonuses.

"We are optimistic that factories will be able to pay workers within the next two days as the government holiday will start on 9 April," added the police official.

She also mentioned that EPZ factories have already cleared salaries for their workers.

Speaking with TBS, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Md Nasir Uddin said some factories are experiencing financial crises due to increases in wage and utility costs, while buyers are reducing product prices.

"Despite all challenges, we are committed to paying our workers before the Eid vacation," he added.

Nasir mentioned that the BGMEA is addressing this issue, especially focusing on factories at risk of facing worker unrest before Eid.

He also said BGMEA officials are working across different groups to resolve these issues, including engaging with factory owners and their respective banks to find solutions.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said, "We are trying to pay workers as there are two working days remaining."

According to the Industrial Police and government agencies, the country has nearly 7,000 factories in operation, with nearly 2,500 being ready-made garment factories and over 350 being textile factories.

Earlier, on 20 March, State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury announced that a decision had been made to provide March salaries and festival bonuses to readymade garment workers before the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the tripartite consultative council of the ready-made garment sector at the ministry's conference room, chaired by the state minister.