Nepalese govt delegation meets BGMEA president to discuss trade opportunities

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 08:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation representing the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal held a meeting with Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), on 20 September.

During the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka, both sides discussed issues of mutual interests, potential areas of collaboration, and trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Nepalese delegation, led by Baburam Gautam, director general of the Department of Industry within the Government of Nepal, exchanged ideas and information with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

The discussion encompassed a wide range of topics, including the thriving readymade garment industry in Bangladesh, its future prospects, and the strategic vision for its continued growth.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan shared insights into Bangladesh's emphasis on diversifying its market for garment exports and its ongoing efforts to explore new export destinations.

He expressed a keen interest in exporting readymade garments to Nepal and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two countries to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities.

The Nepali delegation highlighted the investment potential within Nepal and showcased the various opportunities available to investors.

In the meeting, both parties expressed willingness to work together to realise mutual benefits.

