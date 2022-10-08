BGMEA president to join ITC webinar  

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has been invited to a webinar organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to share his views, insights and experience of operating the apex industry association of Bangladesh.

He will also be shedding light on the best practices and initiatives of BGMEA and the clothing sector in Bangladesh at large.

In the latest publication by the International Trade Centre (ITC), BGMEA has been selected as a case study of best practices in the category of "effective management of industry association".

