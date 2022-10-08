BGMEA president to join ITC webinar  

RMG

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

BGMEA president to join ITC webinar  

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 04:29 pm
BGMEA president to join ITC webinar  

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has been invited to a webinar organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to share his views, insights and experience of operating the apex industry association of Bangladesh. 

He will also be shedding light on the best practices and initiatives of BGMEA and the clothing sector in Bangladesh at large. 

In the latest publication by the International Trade Centre (ITC), BGMEA has been selected as a case study of best practices in the category of "effective management of industry association".
 

BGMEA / ITC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

3h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

3h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

1h | Videos
Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

7h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO