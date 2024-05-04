BGMEA wants alternative support after Bangladesh's LDC graduation

The BGMEA Board led by President S.M. Mannan (Kochi) paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj on 4 May. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is expected to meet the exporting target of $100 billion in the garment sector by 2030, its President SM Mannan (Kochi) said today (4 May).

For this, it wants an alternative support of the government's cash incentives after 2026, as Bangladesh will graduate from the LDC (Least Developed Countries) by this time, said Mannan on Saturday (4 May) after paying an homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

The BGMEA president said, "The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina works continuously to make the country financially stable and free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by Bangabandhu."

He said every citizen of the country will get a better life, and everyone will enjoy the benefits of freedom – the present Board of BGMEA is working with this conviction, reports the UNB.

Former President of BGMEA and Bangladesh Awami League Industries and Trade Affairs Secretary Md. Siddiqur Rahman, former Director of BGMEA Md Khosru Chowdhury MP, BGMEA Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Directors Asif Ashraf, Md. Imranur Rahman, Shovon Islam, Md. Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Anowar Hossain (Manik), Mesbah Uddin Khan, Shams Mahmud, Rajiv Chowdhury, Md. Jakir Hossain, Nusrat Bari Asha, Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md. Nurul Islam, Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, and Md. Rezaul Alam (Miru), and Md. Absar Hossain were present.

Special prayers were also offered for the three million martyrs of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu.

BGMEA President Mannan (Kochi) urged everyone to come forward to fulfill Bangabandhu's dream of 'Sonar Bangla', that is a prosperous 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, as envisioned by the prime minister.