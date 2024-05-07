NBR harassment pushes businesses to wall: Ex-BGMEA president

Former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Siddiqur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Harassment by officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) have severely pushed back business operations in the export and import sector and now their backs are against the wall, said former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Siddiqur Rahman.

"Not only us [apparel exporters], other export sectors and all importers are also facing unnecessary harassment from NBR [officials].

"Despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's business-friendly approach and efforts, some individuals around her are arbitrarily harassing us. We seek relief from this," said Siddiqur, who also serves as the Industry and Trade Affairs Secretary at the central committee of the ruling Awami League.

Siddiqur voiced these concerns during the closing ceremony of the two-day Bangladesh Denim Expo, held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel moderated the event and Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak was present as chief guest.

Siddiqur urged the textiles minister to raise the issue in the next cabinet meeting to resolve the crisis.

"We are contributing significantly to the country's economy, but we are now helpless," he added.

Addressing the event, Textiles Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said the readymade garment manufacturers, leaders, and workers are dedicated to this industry, enabling it to move forward despite all challenges.

The minister also urged buyers to choose Bangladesh as a safe and compliant sourcing hub and to pay a fair price.

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said, "We are now incorporating automation as preparation to acquire a greater market share globally."

He further said the industry is continuously striving for business sustainability and expressed optimism about adding even greater value in the coming days.

The BGMEA president also mentioned that collaboration between garment manufacturers and their buyers are needed to achieve their shared goals.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, Irma van Dueren, said, "Our focus on the sector will increasingly emphasise sustainability and circular practices in the coming years.

"The Netherlands will continue its support for inclusive labour laws for RMG workers. We look forward to continuing to work together with this country and contributing to Bangladesh's journey, including its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group."

Ziaur Rahman, H&M regional country manager, remarked that the European Union's due diligence law will become a significant factor in apparel exports to the region in the future.

He stressed the need for transparency and highlighted H&M's commitment to promoting a circular fashion industry with a net-zero climate impact, ensuring fair treatment of workers.